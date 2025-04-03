Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Stock Position Boosted by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 103,105 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 0.79% of Titan International worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Titan International in the third quarter worth about $41,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Titan International by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International Trading Up 1.1 %

Titan International stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TWI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Titan International in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Titan International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

