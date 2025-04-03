Timken’s (TKR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $90.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of Timken stock opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.11. Timken has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $94.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Equities analysts expect that Timken will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,091.50. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Timken by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 25,983.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Stories

