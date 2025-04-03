The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $811.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $77.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The Hackett Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 393,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,082,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 25,745 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 19,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Featured Articles

