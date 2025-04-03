The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Price

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JHG. StockNews.com cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

NYSE JHG traded down $3.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.62. 618,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,525,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $74,989,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,247,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,242,000 after buying an additional 1,399,781 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,981,000 after buying an additional 537,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,327,000 after buying an additional 503,973 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

