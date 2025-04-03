Tenset (10SET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $230,988.81

Tenset (10SET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Tenset has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and $230,988.81 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tenset has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Tenset token can now be purchased for $0.0713 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,825.44 or 1.00018310 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81,463.14 or 0.99575450 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 156,046,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,720,712 tokens. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

