Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stake Raised by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 80.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 2.9 %

THC opened at $137.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.91. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.03 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $1,194,720.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,022.54. This trade represents a 25.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

