Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Tenable’s FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tenable from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.76.

Get Tenable alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tenable

Tenable Stock Performance

Tenable stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -117.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24. Tenable has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $50.07.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenable will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In related news, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $53,049.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,482.96. The trade was a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,061. This represents a 87.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,937 shares of company stock worth $570,418 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,950,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 647.5% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,745,000 after buying an additional 918,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,947,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,234,000 after buying an additional 708,249 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at about $24,660,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $15,653,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.