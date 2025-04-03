Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $4.85. Telefónica shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 282,577 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telefónica

Telefónica Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefónica

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Telefónica by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telefónica

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.