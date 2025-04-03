Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and traded as high as $8.82. Teijin shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 843 shares.

Teijin Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Teijin had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 1.69%.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

