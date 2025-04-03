Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,164 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45,794 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Target were worth $27,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Target by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 445 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Target by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Target by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,593 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. KGI Securities set a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.90.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $105.84 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $99.98 and a 1 year high of $177.23. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

