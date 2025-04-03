Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,808 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $38,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $211.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $220.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.02.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.