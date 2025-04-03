Taiko (TAIKO) Price Down 29.6% Over Last 7 Days

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Taiko coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00000692 BTC on exchanges. Taiko has a market capitalization of $58.48 million and approximately $24.74 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Taiko has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko Coin Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,931,438 coins. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 102,931,438.66729593 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 0.60928202 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $23,143,545.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

