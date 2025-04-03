Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Lowered to “Market Perform” Rating by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

SNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.17. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $59.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $580.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.83 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 49,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Recommended Stories

