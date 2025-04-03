Synectics (LON:SNX) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON SNX opened at GBX 297 ($3.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 327.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 312.31. The firm has a market cap of £48.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.69. Synectics has a one year low of GBX 161 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 372 ($4.83).

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 21.60 ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Synectics had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Synectics will post 1560.0001173 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is an increase from Synectics’s previous dividend of $2.00. Synectics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.26%.

Synectics is a global leader in the design, integration, and support of advanced security and surveillance systems that enable clients around the world to protect their people, communities, and assets. Founded over 30 years ago, Synectics has deep industry experience across gaming, energy, urban transport, public space, custodial and critical infrastructure projects.

