Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCRL opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $26.30.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

