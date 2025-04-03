Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SNCRL opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $26.30.
