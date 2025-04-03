Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.
Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Up 0.9 %
Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.70 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, analysts expect that Swedbank AB will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Swedbank AB (publ) Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $1.9773 dividend. This is a positive change from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 46.08%.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.
