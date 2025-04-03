Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Up 0.9 %

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at SEK 22.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is SEK 24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is SEK 21.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of SEK 18.52 and a 52 week high of SEK 26.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.70 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, analysts expect that Swedbank AB will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $1.9773 dividend. This is a positive change from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.