Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Short Interest Update

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 6,670,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Suzano Stock Down 1.6 %

Suzano stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.18. 1,053,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,049. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72. Suzano has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Suzano in the 3rd quarter worth $810,000. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda now owns 428,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 244,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Suzano by 14.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,597,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,978,000 after purchasing an additional 568,618 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Suzano by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Suzano during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

