Susquehanna Cuts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $105.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $135.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TFI International from $162.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Desjardins raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from $147.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Get TFI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TFII

TFI International Price Performance

TFII opened at $80.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.10. TFI International has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $162.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in TFI International by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.