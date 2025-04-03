Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Releases Earnings Results

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Super Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 15.40%.
Super Group Stock Down 8.0 %
Shares of NYSE SGHC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.20. 151,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,308. Super Group has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 103.35 and a beta of 1.00.
Super Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Super Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.
Super Group Company Profile
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
