Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Releases Earnings Results

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Super Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 15.40%.

Super Group Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE SGHC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.20. 151,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,308. Super Group has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 103.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Super Group alerts:

Super Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Super Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGHC. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Super Group in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Super Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGHC

Super Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.