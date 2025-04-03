Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Still a Buy?

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.45. Approximately 2,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 1,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49.

Suncorp Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.1382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

