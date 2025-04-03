SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,745 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 54,204 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of SunCoke Energy worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 257.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 146,065 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 450.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 665,054 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 544,194 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 28.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 852,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 191,235 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 327,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 70,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXC opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.90. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $12.82.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

