Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CFO David M. Davis Sells 1,449 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Davis sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $17,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,729 shares in the company, valued at $608,748. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 7.8 %

SNCY stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $11.31. 508,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

