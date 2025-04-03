Summit Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 453,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,689,000 after purchasing an additional 78,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC opened at $108.96 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $110.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $2,715,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. This represents a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,635.67. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

