Summit Financial LLC Purchases 198 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $18,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at $68,516,979.20. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $11,249,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,698,667.50. The trade was a 45.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,925 shares of company stock worth $42,973,845. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $252.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.75. The company has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.77 and a 12 month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.30.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

