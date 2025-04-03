Summit Financial LLC Purchases 1,033 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,101,000 after purchasing an additional 277,379 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 21,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 243,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,671,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HIG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.61.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $124.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.47 and a fifty-two week high of $125.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 98,061 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $11,805,563.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,412,161.98. The trade was a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $1,539,773.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,661.60. This represents a 29.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

