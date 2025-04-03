Summit Financial LLC Has $891,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $67.59 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $74.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.74.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

