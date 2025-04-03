Summit Financial LLC Has $622,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Partners in Financial Planning bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $984,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $84.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $101.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.2156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

