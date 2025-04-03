Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Short Interest Update

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 965,800 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the February 28th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 282,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPH stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 115,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,252. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.46. Suburban Propane Partners has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.46). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is presently 122.64%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 7,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $162,123.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,013.69. The trade was a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 159,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,777.50. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Further Reading

