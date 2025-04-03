Strategic Enterprises Mcgarry Sells 923 Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Stock

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Strategic Enterprises Mcgarry sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $14,823.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,379,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,339,861.02. The trade was a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Strategic Enterprises Mcgarry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 31st, Strategic Enterprises Mcgarry sold 102 shares of Guild stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,657.50.

Shares of NYSE GHLD opened at $14.75 on Thursday. Guild Holdings has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $913.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Guild’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GHLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Compass Point raised their price target on Guild from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guild presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Guild by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 344,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Guild by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Guild by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Guild by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guild by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

