StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the savings and loans company's stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. First Capital has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $128.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.52.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 20.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

About First Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Capital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Capital by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 29,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

