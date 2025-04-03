StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. First Capital has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $128.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.52.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 20.54%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital
About First Capital
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Capital
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.