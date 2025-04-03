Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 389,532 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 69% compared to the typical daily volume of 231,090 put options.
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance
NYSEARCA XLF traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.03. 76,820,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,335,827. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $52.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.97.
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile
The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.
Featured Stories
