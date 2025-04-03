Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 389,532 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 69% compared to the typical daily volume of 231,090 put options.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XLF traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.03. 76,820,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,335,827. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $52.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

