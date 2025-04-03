Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,294 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 479% compared to the typical volume of 396 put options.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK stock opened at $70.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.96. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.2935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 363,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFI Infinity Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,297,000.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

