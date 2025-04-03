Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,294 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 479% compared to the typical volume of 396 put options.
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance
VGK stock opened at $70.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.96. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72.
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.2935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.
About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.
