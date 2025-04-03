Stifel Nicolaus Raises Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $345.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $266.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.16 and its 200 day moving average is $260.56. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $304.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.96 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $3,093,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $14,988,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,865. This represents a 81.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,206,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,011,000. Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

