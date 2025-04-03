Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Stock

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TH has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $6.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $679.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.15. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Hospitality will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,781,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $2,705,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $2,667,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,008,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 245,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 420.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 161,036 shares during the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

