Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$225.00 to C$243.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$213.00 to C$223.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Lassonde Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$205.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lassonde Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$228.20.
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
