Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 9,563 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,563 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $1,323,614.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,417,799.81. This represents a 4.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,702 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $978,693.06.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 87,272 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $12,514,804.80.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,685 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total transaction of $2,269,930.95.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 78,553 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $12,958,888.41.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $143.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.29. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of -81.36 and a beta of 1.80.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Natera by 87.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 31,649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Natera by 5.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Natera by 108.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

