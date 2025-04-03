S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of S&T Bancorp worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. FMR LLC raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 180.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 66.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

STBA stock opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $45.79.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 23.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.88%.

Insider Activity

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Bhaskar Ramachandran acquired 764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $29,987.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,101.75. This trade represents a 156.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

(Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.