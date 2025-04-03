SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 253,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the previous session’s volume of 85,905 shares.The stock last traded at $16.82 and had previously closed at $17.34.
SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27.
SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.
Institutional Trading of SRH Total Return Fund
About SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
