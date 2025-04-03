SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 253,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the previous session’s volume of 85,905 shares.The stock last traded at $16.82 and had previously closed at $17.34.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Trading of SRH Total Return Fund

About SRH Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. JP Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,841,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 31,316 shares during the period. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

