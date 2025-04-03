Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Short Interest Down 13.3% in March

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,600 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the February 28th total of 5,652,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 933,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Price Performance

SRUUF stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

About Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

