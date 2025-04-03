Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SPWH has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.80.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 97.9 %

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $72.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.67 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. Equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 1,387,935 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 365.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,203,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 945,438 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

