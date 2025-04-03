Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given New $27.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SRAD. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

Sportradar Group stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. Analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unisphere Establishment bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,596,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,061,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sportradar Group by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,008,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after purchasing an additional 930,310 shares in the last quarter. Sellaronda Global Management LP bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth $14,739,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $14,029,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

