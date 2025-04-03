Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Sphere 3D Price Performance
Shares of ANY stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. Sphere 3D has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.90.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 50.87% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 million. Analysts anticipate that Sphere 3D will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere 3D
About Sphere 3D
Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sphere 3D
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.