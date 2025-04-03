SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.76 and last traded at $52.88, with a volume of 693883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Down 7.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.51.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XME. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,983,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,806,000 after acquiring an additional 108,336 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.