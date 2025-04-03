SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.76 and last traded at $52.88, with a volume of 693883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.48.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Down 7.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.51.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.
Featured Articles
