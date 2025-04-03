SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.45 and last traded at $62.97, with a volume of 21075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.84.

The firm has a market cap of $504.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 119,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 716.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

