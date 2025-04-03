SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $76.13 and last traded at $76.77, with a volume of 277154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.58.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.14 and its 200-day moving average is $87.95.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
