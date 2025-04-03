SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s Largest Position

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,032,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,168 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 14.0% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.70% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $152,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,414,000. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 327,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after buying an additional 55,188 shares in the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,360,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,896,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,286,000 after acquiring an additional 207,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 213,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $51.28 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Announces Dividend

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1798 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

