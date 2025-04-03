Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC Acquires New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. Booking makes up about 0.4% of Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,689.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4,774.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,750.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.19%.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5,400.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,370.43.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

