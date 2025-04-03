SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.61 and last traded at $39.41. Approximately 294,377 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 210,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.
SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.00.
SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Company Profile
