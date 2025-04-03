Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Insider Patricia C. Hirano Sells 3,782 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $265,156.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,493.96. This represents a 12.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 7.9 %

SLNO stock opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of -2.29. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.41). Sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1,154.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLNO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $74.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Laidlaw lifted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Soleno Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

