Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CFO Sells $6,292,791.68 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) CFO James H. Mackaness sold 90,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $6,292,791.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,303,421.44. This represents a 46.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 7.9 %
Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of -2.29.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.41). On average, equities analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $67.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Laidlaw lifted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $74.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
